Mente De Moda Retail Factory this Sunday

What's a shopping experience with out food? , drinks and treats? Here at the Mentedemoda we have some great brands like the Mos jollof, Bobsy’s grill with to serve you mouth watering firewood jollof rice and grilled food. The signature ‘Frozen Coconut Rum Delight” and other tasty cocktails from “The Lemonade Bar” is sure to leave you longing for some more. While shopping from various vendors ranging from fashion, art, organic products etc all offering amazing deals on all products.
With electric vendors like The Lemonade Bar, Indulge247, Nale Fashion House, Henri Uduku, Aroma Gold and more regulars than you can count not to mention yummy jollof rice from Mo's Jollof while you shop or Burgers from M.A Sho Burgers and a specially marinated burger from a new vendor Bobsy's Burger offering a new and quirky approach to his recipe, Cupid's bazaar promises to be a burst of energetic options for gifts and mouth watering treats.
Table Tennis for the sporty heads, cotton candy for the adventures, free Mente de Moda t.shirts for the first 10 customers on the grounds and many more surprises.
Mentedemoda aims to give an edge to our local brands across Africa by increasing vendors clientele and horizons. Hurry now to www.mentedemoda.com to book your stand.
