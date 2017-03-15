Mentally ill mother stabs her 8 months-old child in Ebonyi state (graphic photo)

A woman has been arrested by the Ebonyi state police command after she stabbed her 8 month-old child with a kitchen knife. According to Facebook user, Omeri Francis Nwachi who shared the story, The baby was taken to Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki with the knife stuck in his stomach. He wrote;
It
happened at A&E fetha2 this evening 10th March, 2017. The child was
stabbed by a woman. You can't imagine that but it's true and I actually
snapped this myself. As at the time of filling this information the
child was still alive and was being prepared for surgical procedure.
Please for the survival of the little Innocent child.
The mother is said to be mentally ill. It was a neighbour who raised alarm
after he found the child with a knife stuck in his abdomen.
According
to the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Dr.
Emeka Ogar, the baby has been operated upon and the surgery was
successful
The Ebonyi State Police Public
Relations Officer, DSP Jude Madu, revealed that they are still awaiting
the full details of the event. He also disclosed that the woman was a
mentally unstable wife of a serving policeman in the command and he has
been taken to the psychiatric hospital for medical check.
See the graphic photo below...
No comments:
Post a Comment