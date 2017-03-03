Meghan Markle to meet Prince Harry's inner circle as she jets off to Jamaica to join him for his best friend's wedding

Meghan Markle has joined her boyfriend, Prince Harry, in Jamaica for the wedding of Harry's best Friend, Tom "Skipp" Inskip.
Prince Harry was seen on Wednesday flying out of Gatwick Airport to arrive Jamaica for the union of Skipp and his fiancee, Lara Hughes-Young, which will hold on Friday in Montego Bay, St.James. Meghan Markle flew out of Toronto to join him a day later.
Harry and Skipp have been friends for a long time and the royal honoured his friend by making himself available for the wedding which will be a three-day event.
It is rumoured that Harry will be the best man at the wedding. A lot of Harry's friends are in Jamaica for the wedding and Meghan has been introduced to them. This will be the first time Meghan Markle and Harry are socializing so openly, though it will not be the first time he is taking her to meet those close to him.
Last month, Harry took Meghan to stay with his brother Prince William and his family where she got to meet Prince George and Princess Charlotte and the star is reportedly in love with the little royals. There are reports that Harry is really taken by the Suits actress and he is considering proposing to her.
Speaking about the future of Harry and Meghan, an insider said to US Weekly,
“They will be engaged by the end of summer... They have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.”
