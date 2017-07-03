 Meet the world's oldest ever professional footballer aged 50 years (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Meet the world's oldest ever professional footballer aged 50 years (photos)

On Monday, Japanese footballer Kazu Miura broke a long standing record held by Sir Stanley Matthews’ as he became the oldest footballer to ever play in a professional game at the age of 50 years and 7 days.
Miura, is currently in his 32nd season of pro football and plays for Japanese side Yokohama FC. He retired from national team football in 2000, after winning 89 caps for his national side.

Upon signing a new deal in January, which ensured he would play on into his 50s, Miura said:
 'I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with people involved with the club, my team-mates and supporters who have always given me support.
Stanley Matthews, the former record holder, played and retired at Stoke City in 1965 at the age of 50.
