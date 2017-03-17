 Meet with Adelaide Ansah | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

Meet with Adelaide Ansah

Interested in studying at top universities in USA for May/September 2017? Ten Universities from the United States of America will be conducting Admission Interviews at all TGM Education Offices in Nigeria tomorrow.
The Ten Universities are;

Adelphi University

The University of Kansas

Auburn University

University Of Central Florida

Louisiana State University

Florida International University

American University Washington DC

University of Illinois Chicago

University of the Pacific

University of South Carolina

Offer letters will be given instantly!

ADVANTAGES OF STUDYING AT THESE UNIVERSITIES

·         NO SAT, GRE OR GMAT NEEDED TO SECURE ADMISSION IF YOU ATTEND EVENT

·         LOW AND AFFORDABLE TUITION

·         UP TO 3 YEARS POST STUDY WORK IF YOU ARE STUDYING A STEM COURSE

·         SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE

·         A CHANCE TO GET UP TO N100, 000 OFF YOUR FLIGHT TICKET TO SCHOOL (Conditions Apply)

This invites all prospective undergraduate, postgraduate to meet with Adelaide Ansah.This is an opportunity for prospective students to meet with theInternational Officerto discuss study abroad options, University Transfer, I-20, visa application processes, scholarship opportunities, post-study opportunities & more.
Registration & Attendance is free!!!

Register Here:https://goo.gl/forms/RmFWi7Nx5G5q2lYi2

Kindly attend with copies of all your documents.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

·         Prospective students/ parents / guardians for undergraduate, postgraduate degree programs.

·         Other interested parties are welcome also

WHAT TO EXPECT

·         Scholarship of up to 50% available

·         A chance to get a discount of up to a 100, 000 naira off flight ticket to School (Conditions Apply)

·         Fast track application offers

·         On-spot admissions

·         Free career counselling

·         Discuss various study options available.

·         Professional counselling and visa guidance.

VENUE  
LAGOS OFFICE
Date: Friday 17th March 2017
Venue: Tgm Education Office
18/20 KudiratAbiola Way, 3rd Floor Kobis Eatery Buildig,OregunIkeja.
Time: 10am-3pm
Tel: 08092846023, 08178654055, 08093938203, 0809393820
Email: info@tgmeducation.com

ABUJA
Venue: Suite 301 DBM Plaza, Plot 1381 – 1393
Cadastral Zone, (Opp. First Forty Hotel)
Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2.
Tel: 08097989326, 08093938217, 07062146726
Email: info.abj@tgmeducation.com
