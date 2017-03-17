The Ten Universities are;
Adelphi University
The University of Kansas
Auburn University
University Of Central Florida
Louisiana State University
Florida International University
American University Washington DC
University of Illinois Chicago
University of the Pacific
University of South Carolina
Offer letters will be given instantly!
ADVANTAGES OF STUDYING AT THESE UNIVERSITIES
· NO SAT, GRE OR GMAT NEEDED TO SECURE ADMISSION IF YOU ATTEND EVENT
· LOW AND AFFORDABLE TUITION
· UP TO 3 YEARS POST STUDY WORK IF YOU ARE STUDYING A STEM COURSE
· SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE
· A CHANCE TO GET UP TO N100, 000 OFF YOUR FLIGHT TICKET TO SCHOOL (Conditions Apply)
This invites all prospective undergraduate, postgraduate to meet with Adelaide Ansah.This is an opportunity for prospective students to meet with theInternational Officerto discuss study abroad options, University Transfer, I-20, visa application processes, scholarship opportunities, post-study opportunities & more.
Registration & Attendance is free!!!
Register Here:https://goo.gl/forms/RmFWi7Nx5G5q2lYi2
Kindly attend with copies of all your documents.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
· Prospective students/ parents / guardians for undergraduate, postgraduate degree programs.
· Other interested parties are welcome also
WHAT TO EXPECT
· Scholarship of up to 50% available
· A chance to get a discount of up to a 100, 000 naira off flight ticket to School (Conditions Apply)
· Fast track application offers
· On-spot admissions
· Free career counselling
· Discuss various study options available.
· Professional counselling and visa guidance.
VENUE
LAGOS OFFICE
Date: Friday 17th March 2017
Venue: Tgm Education Office
18/20 KudiratAbiola Way, 3rd Floor Kobis Eatery Buildig,OregunIkeja.
Time: 10am-3pm
Tel: 08092846023, 08178654055, 08093938203, 0809393820
Email: info@tgmeducation.com
ABUJA
Venue: Suite 301 DBM Plaza, Plot 1381 – 1393
Cadastral Zone, (Opp. First Forty Hotel)
Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2.
Cadastral Zone, (Opp. First Forty Hotel)
Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2.
Tel: 08097989326, 08093938217, 07062146726Email: info.abj@tgmeducation.com
