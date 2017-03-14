Meet the new face to Nollywood (A rising star) Roseann Enekwe

In a society where the youths of today are falling apart everyday, and the menace of drug abuse and different kinds of addiction eating neck deep into their lives; who then are the future generation that can effect the so much talked about
CHANGE our country desires so much.
RETRACED is the movie about a naive young girl lured into hard drugs by her boyfriend, who not only turned her into a small scale drug peddler but also made her abandon her family and studies . ‘Retraced’ was written and produced by Roseann; She also played a lead role in the movie, double casting as a young girl (Charlyn) and the old woman at the same time. The Movie, since its first release has gained tremendous amount of views on youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6ynZdfjfEM and earned fantastic reviews and viewership from the public.
Roseann is also engaged in creative writing along with building communities through video partnerships, empowering youth and communities to tell their own stories as the founder and program director of the Duchess
Films.
Roseann has also traveled Far and Wide, noting her presence in both local and international Film Festivals like the Abuja international film festival, Amsterdam Movie Festival in Netherland and other major cities in the likes of Paris, Belgium, Spain,
As a graduate in Medical Laboratory Science, she has set on a new path to discover her real calling as an actress, writer and movie producer.
On a recent Interview Session on (Talking Movies with Chinenye Ozor) NTA these were some of the stories she shared.
Interview Link https://youtu.be/hF2h5ncZhuk
Some of her writing skills and Motivational Talks are expressed on her social media platforms like instagram (instagram.com/ ogeroses), Facebook Page (Facebook.com/Duchessfilms)
Watch out for Roseann as she is ultimately set to blow your minds with her acting prowess. she is unrelentlessly working on herself daily in order not to disappoint her fans. She has equally starred in some movies like “LITTLE DEVIL” along side star icon Zack Orji, Esther Audu etc. This movie will premier on March 26th, 2017 in Silver Bird galleria Abuja. She was also in Lancelot Imaseun Oduwa’s “BEYOND YOUR SIGHT”(Amvca nominated TV best series 2017), “MY SISTERS AND I” now showing every Saturday and Tuesday on STARTIMES Channels 109(SILVERBIRDTv) and 105(NTAE) respectively. These are just but the very few. She’s is indeed a star to reckon with.
