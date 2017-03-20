 Meet I'd Rather Be Selfmade Phase 2 recipient - Sandra Ukwuru (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Meet I'd Rather Be Selfmade Phase 2 recipient - Sandra Ukwuru (photos)

I told you guys I will introduce you all to the recipients of the 2016/2017 I'd Rather Be Selfmade project, so you know them personally and please help their businesses grow by patronizing them.

This is Sandra Ukwuru Ugwo. She has a B Sc in Mass Communication from Caritas, University of Enugu and an Msc in Mass Communication with specialization in Broadcast journalism from University of Lagos.

Her business name is La’Mes-V Concepts - a small business enterprise that creates exquisite fashion accessories with beads.

La' Mes- Concepts work covers jewelry designs, bead bags, table mats, place mats, curtains, beading on clothes, bead foot ware, etc. We are also into sales of loose beads. The new company makes exclusive designs to fit customers’ desires and accessories speak with the loud and beautiful tone of African tradition to modern tastes.

For further info you can contact her on: Instagram: @sandraukwuru. WhatsApp: 07051045509
