Meet the grandpa who came out to his family as gay at age 95

He sat down with YouTuber, Davey Wavey to talk about his experience. Roman told Wavey he has known he was gay since he was just five years old.
He said he came out of the closet last year because of 'certain things I want the world to know'.
Roman said he told his family 'the whole tragedy of my life and then they understood what happened to me'. Speaking about the video Wavey said: 'I think there's a lot to take from this video.
'There's a sense of history in understanding how far we've come, and the struggles that this man must have experienced. There's gratitude for the LGBT people who marched and rallied and bleed and sweat so that today's world is different ― and that fewer people feel compelled to live in the shadows or closets.
'But there's also raw humanity. Whether you are queer or not, listening to Roman stirs something in all of us.
'Somebody to lean against, somebody who feels the heart ticking and nobody can do that unless you let them.
'I want to go to sleep [and] have somebody close to me. Not for any other reason but to be sure that someone cares,' Roman said.
And when asked what type of man is he interested in, Roman said: 'I don't care. I don't look at the face, I look at the heart.'
His grandson, Brandon Gross is in the process of making a film about his grandfather titled On My Way Out.
No comments:
Post a Comment