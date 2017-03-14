Meet the Congolese prostitute who uses plastic bag as condom to have sex (photos)

A fearless prostitute from Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo has found an unusual way to protect herself from sexually transmitted disease when having sex with her customers. The hooker, identified as Daniella Kasekwa says she uses a plastic bag as her contraceptive.
In an interview with VPRO Metropolis, she said she goes for plastic bags because she believes it protects her more from STDs and doesn’t disappoint. She added that she’s very afraid to contract the deadly HIV/AIDS virus.
Kasekwa who makes 40,000 francs a day from the business also said she hopes to own a house and have her own business before she can leave the prostitution business.
