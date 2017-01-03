Meet the 2016/17 recipients of my N10m 'I'd Rather Be Selfmade' project (photos)

I am extremely happy and proud to introduce the 15 recipients of my pet project, I'd Rather Be Selfmade. I officially started the Selfmade project in 2015 and these are the second set of girls to benefit from my yearly N10million grant to help finance small scale businesses for girls with ambition. Most of the girls from the last set are doing very well and I have high hopes for this set.
I will introduce them and their businesses individually here in the coming days so that you all can be part of their successes with your words of encouragement and also by patronizing their businesses. Let's all help each other as much as we can. See more photos after the cut...
