McDonald's employee jumps through drive-through window to save an unconscious policewoman

The woman, an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer, pulled up to the drive-through and paid for her order then when the employee, Pedro Viloria, returned to the window with her food, he noticed she was having difficulty breathing.
Pedro jumped through the window to check on the woman, who was in the car with her two children, and found her unconscious so he ran back into the restaurant to get help. Luckily, he found a customer who was a paramedic and she quickly went to work on the woman, performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator to revive her. Soon after, an off-duty Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worker came into the store and joined in helping.
The moment Pedro jumped out of the drive-through window was captured by a camera and was released by a Miami-based station, WPLG. But Pedro is unwilling to take credit for saving the woman and said the fire rescuers are the real heroes.
"In that moment, I thought, 'I'd rather save that woman's life. I see she's, like, inflating her neck, like trying to breathe, like 'ahh,' and basically I thought something was going wrong." he told WPLG
He continued,
"The real heroes are the fire rescuers."
