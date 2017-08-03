Maya Organics is set to empower 100 women with organic skincare formulation skills

Maya organics, a fast rising organic skincare company is set to empower 100 young women with key skills in organic skincare formulation.
The global beauty industry is projected to be worth $265 billion in 2017 and natural beauty is valued at $30billion and projected to reach $46billion in 2018.
In Nigeria, the organic skincare industry is experiencing its boom and the value of this industry can’t be over emphasized as more than N60million in monthly sales is recorded across board.
Most women are beginning to avoid using chemical bleaches for whitening as they are now aware that skin bleaching can cause harm to the skin on the long run therefore have opted to use organic products to achieve clean and flawless skin.
It is in this bid that we urge young women with interest in cosmetology, skincare interests etc. to take advantage of this opportunity to become a Professional skincare formulator and learn the secret of high performance organic products with positive results
The Organic Skincare Formulators Workshop is poised to help participants create their own range of 100% natural or organic mask, cleansers, lightening lotions, emulsifying scrubs and glowing butters /oils.
More than 30 recipes of making various organic products would be unveiled in this training.
See Link of a typical Maya Organics Recipe: https://youtu.be/f-BKfcrS_IQ
The original value of this training is N150,000 but we have considered the need to support women entrepreneurship and skill learning and therefore offer this TRAINING AT A DISCOUNTED FEE OF N50,000.
See More Details:
Date: 17th -18th March, 2017
Time 10am-4pm.
Venue: 24, Little Road, Off Montgomery Road, Yaba, Lagos
Enquiry/WhatsApp: 08023759503,07036854499
Instagram/Facebook: @mayaorganics
Training benefits.
Free Lunch.
Each participant goes home with sample of their works.
100% practical with detailed skincare handout.
Each participant gets FREE SUPPORT even after training with recommended source for quality organic raw materials.
Branding and business coaching for those who wish to start organic skincare business.
Certificate will be issued at the end of the program.
Don't miss this opportunity to start your own MADE IN NIGERIA business.
This is a big Opportunity invest wisely.
