Martell Cognac hosts star studded AMVCA after party

As the official drinks partner of the 2017 AMVCA, Martell Cognac also sponsored the ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Movie / TV Series’ category, one of the most coveted awards of the evening. The award was presented by Martell brand Ambassador, Patrick Utomoibor.
On hand to welcome guests to the event was the Martell Sidecar, a unique mobile cocktail bar used by Martell to deliver unsuspected experiences. Guests enjoyed the Martell Sidecar cocktail as well as other bespoke Martell Cognac cocktails by award winning mixologist, Kurt Schlechter who was flown in from South Africa for the event.
A night filled with discoveries, the evening kicked off with DJ Neptune on deck,spinning some of the hottest tunes of the year supported bysuper hypeman Do2tun who got guests dancing and showing off their best dance moves on the LED dance floor. Upcoming talent, Fresh L from popular Afro-Pop group, DRB, performed live, followed by a performance from The Bahdguy himself, Falz, which sent the party into overdrive. The real treat of the night was a high energy performance from Martell Brand Ambassador, M.I, who delivered an energetic performance. This is the first time the AMVCA after-party has included such an impressive line-up of artist performances.
Not ready to call it a night, DJ Crowd Kontroller kept the party going until 4am with a mix of old tunes and new hits.
Here’s what went down when the awards show wrapped and the real party began!
Photos Courtesy: BWL Agency
