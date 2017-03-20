Married mum, 38, exposed for having sex with 14-year-old boy up to 15 times after seducing him with naked selfies

Brooke Lajines, 38, is being investigated after it was discovered that she sent an underage boy naked selfies of herself then proceeded to seduce him before having sex with him between 8 and 15 times.
The married mother faces more than a dozen charges for having sex with the 14-year-old boy, mostly in the back seat of her car while parked in a driveway at different locations in Lima Township, Michigan, USA.
Brooke was arrested after the boy's mother reported to the police that the 38-year-old was sleeping with her teen son. Brooke admitted to it and has now been charged with 13 counts of criminal sexual conduct and one of accosting a minor for immoral purposes. She also faces one charge of sending obscene nude photographs to a minor over the internet.
During the court hearing, Police Trooper Donald Pasternak said:
“They started conversing and exchanging nude photographs while he was still in middle school.”
US prosecutors revealed they were investigating if there are more victims, but Brooke's lawyer lashed out at suggestions that there was more than one victim.
“He keeps talking about ‘minors’, but there’s one,” he said.
Brooke's husband of 16 years, David, is standing by his wife and even accompanied her during her court appearance in Pittsfield District Court. She has been granted bail but there are conditions, some of which states that she is not allowed to have alcohol or drugs and she is banned from being with minors, except her own children. She has also been banned from using computers and social media sites.
