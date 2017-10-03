Man who was contracted by a woman to kill her husband bags 7 years in jail

A man who was contracted by a woman to kill her husband, the principal of Kiru Boys' Secondary in Kenya has been sentenced to seven years in jail. The culprit identified as Joseph 'Karis' Njuguna, appeared at the Kiambu High Court today where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges, saying he accepted to do the dirty job after being promised Sh400,000 by Mrs. Jane Muthobi Mbuthi.
The deceased, Mr. Solomon Mwangi who went missing for days was strangled and dumped in the Weteithie dam in November 2016. Read here.
While handing down the sentence, High Court Judge, Joel Ngugi objected an application by the prosecution and the defence to have the accused given a non-custodial.
They both made the request, arguing to the fact that Njuguna didn't directly take part in planning and executing the murder and have been remorseful in helping the prosecution's investigation to identify Mr.Mwangi's wife as the perpetrator.
But the judge who said he failed to act in order to stop a murder and was privy, described his action as 'wanton disregard for human life.'
Mrs. Jane Muthobi Mbuthi is facing murder charges for the death of her husband.
