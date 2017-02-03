Man who killed his four kids and forced his wife to watch sentenced to 102 years in prison

A man who brutally murdered his four kids and forced his wife to watch the act, has been sentenced to 102 years in prison. Mr Gregory Green, 50, pleaded guilty to killing his two children, aged four and five, by poisoning them with carbon monoxide, then shooting his older step children, age 17 and 19, dead. He altered the exhaust system of his car before putting his young children Kaleigh, four, and Koi, five, inside and poisoning them to death. He also slashed the face of now ex-wife, Faith Harris-Green, the mother of all four kids, before shooting her in the foot and tying her wrists with zip ties
The heartbroken mum who present in court blasted her ex-husband in court, telling him he was the “devil in disguise” and that he would “burn in hell” She also paid tribute to her four children before telling the courtroom: "I can still feel the zip ties around my wrists. Some days I wish I died. There's a hole in my heart and soul that will never be repaired."
Green, 50, who had previously served 16 years in prison for stabbing his first wife to death while she was pregnant in 1991 told the courtroom “Only God can judge me” before his sentence was handed out.
Wayne County Court Judge, Dana Hathawa,y sentenced him to 47 to 102 years in prison, telling Green the case was by far the worst she’d ever seen also told him how umiaginable his actions are "Your actions are inconceivable.” she said
