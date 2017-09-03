Man U defender Marcos Rojo in tears after learning that his cousin was shot by ex-policeman in Argentina

Man U and Argentina defender, Marcos Rojo was pictured trying to hold back tears at the Manchester airport after hearing that his cousin was shot dead by an ex-policeman whom he tried to rob. According to reports in Argentina, Geronimo Rojo, 17, died in hospital early Tuesday morning after he was shot by a man, who was later revealed as an ex-policeman - he allegedly tried to rob at gunpoint.
Rojo also had an accomplice - 26-year-old Ivan Rodrigo Barbosa, who also died from the gunshots. According to reports in Argentina, the young men who were on top a motorbike outside a bank ATM, attacked Raul Anibal Diaz, 50, around 10pm on Sunday night in Rojo's native city of La Plata, an hour’s drive south-east of Buenos Aires.
The retired police officer, upon seeing a threat to his life then identified himself before firing off several shots towards the two men. Barbosa died at the scene minutes after being shot while Rojo was rushed to San Martin Hospital with a bullet wound to his shoulder but died seven hours later after losing so much blood.
It is unknown if Rojo will play Man U's Europa league clash today or will be given compassionate leave.
