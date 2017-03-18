Man slits the throats of his father and brother on busy street in broad daylight

A man has been arrested by police after he slit his father's throat and also that of his brother in broad daylight on a busy Paris street. Both victims died on the spot in spite of efforts to save them while the attacker surrendered himself willingly to police.
A family dispute is suspected to be the reason for the attack, but there is no evidence to prove this as fact.
Investigation is currently being carried out by the Police to find out the real reason. Speaking on the incident which occurred in the French capital's Place de la Nation, a witness told Le Parisien that it was a really bloody one.
“I went down. I saw a body in the hall, a body in the yard and a third person sitting with the firemen and policemen around. There was blood everywhere,” he said
