Man shocks court with admission of having sex with hen

An 18-year-old Kenyan man has left a court in Bungoma shocked when he admitted to defiling a domestic animal. The young man identified as Kevin Simiyi, was arrested after he was caught red-handed committing the unusual act on Friday, February 24, 2017, by the hen's owner, Judith Nasimiyu.
Appearing before Magistrate Stephen Mogute at the Bungoma court Monday. He pleaded guilty to the charge, saying he was despised by women because he was poor.
'Your Honour, I was caught defiling the hen by its owner. I fear approaching women because of the high level of poverty and I feel women are very expensive. Yes, I did it,' he said.
It was also heard in court, that the hen died from exhaustion while the veterinary officers were searching for evidence.
According to Nairobi News, the magistrate ordered the accused to be remanded at Bungoma GK prison until March 2 when the court will deliver its verdict.
