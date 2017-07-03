Man loses eyesight in alleged acid attack over inheritance (Photo)

‘I had gone to my cousin's house to solve the misunderstanding between us. Unfortunately, he decided to pour acid o me,’ he said.According to him, after the death of his father and grandfather, the family gave him the mandate of looking after the property. Kelvin Wachira, whose sight are damaged, is presently at St. Joseph Shelter of Hope Hospital, where he’s nursing serious body wounds from the acid attack.
However, Police in Vio have launched investigations into the incident and will embark on a manhunt for the suspect once they receive a P3 form from the doctor treating the victim. Source: Nairobi News
