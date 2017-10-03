 Man hacks 8-year-old daughter over palm nuts | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 10 March 2017

Man hacks 8-year-old daughter over palm nuts

A 50-year-old Ghanaian man from Asuboi-Wawase in Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, has landed his 8-year-old daughter at the hospital after attacking her with a cutlass. The victim was reportedly crushing palm nuts with a friend of hers, but when her dad returned from the farm, and saw what they were doing, he yelled, chased and attacked her with a cutlass wounding her in the head.
According to the girl's aunt, Comfort Dogah, she returned from a voyage on Saturday night and saw the cut on the girl the next day (Sunday).

Narrating the ordeal to Class FM, the victim said she never offended her dad saying 'I was crushing palm nuts with my mates when he came threatening to beat us.
'He got hold of my friend and beat her while I bolted; while I was running, he threw the cutlass to hit me,' the eight-year-old narrated.
Yaw Dogah, the suspect, after committing the crime reportedly fled the area.

The Suhum Municipal Police command has declared him wanted and the victim is currently on admission at the Suhum Government Hospital.
Posted by at 3/10/2017 06:08:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts