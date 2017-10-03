Man hacks 8-year-old daughter over palm nuts

According to the girl's aunt, Comfort Dogah, she returned from a voyage on Saturday night and saw the cut on the girl the next day (Sunday).
Narrating the ordeal to Class FM, the victim said she never offended her dad saying 'I was crushing palm nuts with my mates when he came threatening to beat us.
'He got hold of my friend and beat her while I bolted; while I was running, he threw the cutlass to hit me,' the eight-year-old narrated.Yaw Dogah, the suspect, after committing the crime reportedly fled the area.
The Suhum Municipal Police command has declared him wanted and the victim is currently on admission at the Suhum Government Hospital.
