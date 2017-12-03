Man gives out free kilishi allegedly worth N200,000 to celebrate Buhari's return

A number of Nigerians, especially citizens from the Northern parts of the country, have been celebrating the return of President Muhammadu Buhari following his days of medical vacation in London.
here) and another celebrated by drinking muddied water from the floor (read here). Saturday, Twitter user A.S. Aruwa reports that a man resident in Jos distributed free kilishi worth N200,000 in celebration of the President's return.
Rumours of death and an extremely poor health had surfaced following the president's long absence, so it's understandable that his most faithful supporters will want to celebrate this way now that he's back in good health.
1 comment:
My love for kilish...
Post a Comment