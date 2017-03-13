Man cries out after his mother's home is razed in a riot between two families involved in a land dispute

"I'm Boniface Nnalue, from Aguleri, Anambra state but grew up in Lagos. The house that I built for my mother in Anambra East LGA was razed down in a riot between two families over a land dispute and my own land is far from the disputed land.When they started rioting among themselves, they set my mum's house and the properties inside ablaze. As we speak, I'm going through a lot as my mum and siblings are homeless. I reported to the police and all they requested for was #6,200 Naira for photos taken and a statement on what happened. This was also after my mum reported and wrote statements before I came.
I reported to the Igwe of the town but he asked me to take the matter to the police. I also met with the adviser to the governor on political matters and he told me it's the lands problem that I should met with Igwe and the PG of the town. No one is serious or cares about the matter at all because I am poor and a street man. I am helpless right now and need the government or appropriate agency to get involved."
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Nawa o. Igbos and land dispute. Pls oga go and join DPA on facebook. They will look into your matter.
