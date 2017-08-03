Man claiming to be son of murdered Kim Jong-nam shares video from his hiding place

During the 40-second clip, the alleged son of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un can be seen holding up a black North Korean passport to prove his identity.
"My name is Kim Han-sol from North Korea, part of the Kim family. My father has been killed a few days ago. I'm currently with my mother and my sister. We hope this gets better soon," he said but did not disclose his location.
Singapore’s Channel NewsAsia said it has confirmed with Do Hee-youn, an activist with the Citizens Coalition for Human Rights of Abductees and North Korean Refugees, that the man in the video is indeed Kim Han-sol. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service also confirmed that he is 21-year-old Kim Han Sol. If he is confirmed beyond all doubts to be Kim Han-sol, it would make it the first time a member of Kim Jong-nam’s family is publicly acknowledging his death. North Korea has been referring to the deceased as Kim Chol, the name that appeared on a diplomatic passport the deceased was travelling with.
Kim Jong-nam's family are believed to have been hidden with the help of a humanitarian group.
Kim Jong Nam was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on February 13 by a highly toxic nerve agent in what U.S. and South Korean officials have described as an assassination organized by North Korean agents.
Below is the video.
