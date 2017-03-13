Man burns homeless man alive over love row (Photos)

An Italian man who doused a sleeping homeless man with petrol before burning him alive has confessed he did it out of jealousy.
The culprit, Giuseppe Pecoraro who is a petrol pump attendant admitted pouring petrol on Marcello Cimino and setting him alight outside a mission run by Capucin monks in Palermo, Sicily.
According to a police report, Mr. Pecoraro, thought the victim was pursuing his wife.
Before committing the ungodly act, CCTV footage shows the man, carrying a bucket filled with petrol, approach Mr. Cimino as he sleeps and throws the contents over him before setting him ablaze.
Emergency services were called to the scene but by the time they arrived Mr.Cimino had died.
The attacker who mistakenly burnt his hands in the blaze was arrested on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the crime.
Mr. Pecoraro has been charged with murder.
