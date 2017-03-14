Man arrested in the murder of Lil Wayne's ex-wife,Toya Wright's brothers

The two reportedly died from multiple gunshots wounds. According to reports, New Orleans police have arrested 31-year-old Antoine Edwards for his possible involvement in the death of Wright’s two brothers.
Antoine Edwards was booked March 9 with second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Joshua and Ryan 'Rudy' Johnson, court records show.
The arrest warrant affidavit sworn by NOPD homicide detective Theo Kent says multiple tipsters told investigators a man known as 'Toine” or 'Tweezy' was responsible for the killings. The man, in at least one instance, admitted the shooting to others, the affidavit said.
'All we want is justice for my brothers. We thank everyone for their prayers and support.' Toya told TMZ after the arrest of the murder suspect.
Toya Wright and Lil Wayne who got married in 2004 went their separate ways in 2006. However, there are speculations that the former couple who have a beautiful daughter together may be getting back.
