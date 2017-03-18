Man arrested for giving In-Home Butt injections that left a woman hospitalized

Police said the couple told the patient the procedure would cost about $4,300 and advised her to book three sessions to make sure they achieved her desired look.
The woman was injected with a substance that she thought were vitamins that would make her butt harder and something to help it get larger. The woman contacted the authorities after having complications from the procedures and ended up at Kendall Regional Medical Center. Police found Mendoza at his home, plus a large amount of lidocaine, botox and bacteriostatic water.
He was arrested and charged with performing medical procedures without a license and illegally possessing prescription drugs with the intent to sell.
