Monday, 20 March 2017

Man apprehended for raping his 13-year-old sister-in-law

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his wife's younger sister in Ogun state. Kingsley Chigbo, 35, reportedly molested the 13-year-old relative at Ijoko town, Ogun state. Chigbo's crime was exposed following an enlightenment talk given by the Child Protection Network, CPN, to students of Bannis College, Ijoko Ota.
After the talk, the victim approached the staff of CPN who gave the talk and informed of how her elder sister's husband has been forcefully having sex with her after which he would threaten to kill her if she told anyone. The incident was then reported to the police at Sango Ota Divisional Headquarters by Peju Osoba, the immediate past Ogun State Coordinator of Child Protection Network, CPN, and the suspect was arrested.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this to Premium Times and revealed that when the suspect was confronted by the victim, he owned up to his crimes. Further investigation is being carried out after which the suspect will be charged to court.
