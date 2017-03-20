Man apprehended for raping his 13-year-old sister-in-law

After the talk, the victim approached the staff of CPN who gave the talk and informed of how her elder sister's husband has been forcefully having sex with her after which he would threaten to kill her if she told anyone. The incident was then reported to the police at Sango Ota Divisional Headquarters by Peju Osoba, the immediate past Ogun State Coordinator of Child Protection Network, CPN, and the suspect was arrested.
The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this to Premium Times and revealed that when the suspect was confronted by the victim, he owned up to his crimes. Further investigation is being carried out after which the suspect will be charged to court.
