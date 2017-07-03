Man accidentally slices his neck with a saw while renovating his home

The husband and father-of-one was reportedly standing on scaffolding to change wooden beams infested with termites when he reached up above him, but as he did, he slipped and dropped the saw he was working with and it fell directly to his neck, slicing through his throat, and down his chest.
Speaking on the tragic incident, Suswan's wife, Nong, 52, said;
“My husband was working with four other people, working all together to fix that house and get rid of the termites. I’d just gone into the kitchen to prepare lunch for everyone then heard the problem. The saw had hit him then he fell down from the scaffolding.”
“Rescuers arrived at the house and found Mr. Ladee at the front of the house with a large cut in his neck down to his chest. Mr Ladee’s wife was with him and she was crying. We are speaking with her and the other people working on the home to investigate what happened.”
No comments:
Post a Comment