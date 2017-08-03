 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak directly accuse North Korea of murdering Kim Jong Nam | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak directly accuse North Korea of murdering Kim Jong Nam

For the first time, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has directly accused North Korea of murdering Kim Jong Nam. This comes amid a deepening diplomatic row over the February killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. 
 
Najib told state media agency Bernama that "what we are facing now is the result of their action in assassinating their own citizen in Malaysia, on Malaysian soil, using a strictly banned chemical weapon".  

North Korea has however repeatedly denied any involvement in Kim Jong Nam's murder. Kim died on February 13 about 20 minutes after two women wiped his face with the highly toxic VX nerve agent, according to Malaysian police.
Posted by at 3/08/2017 11:15:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts