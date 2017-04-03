Malaysia releases North Korean held in Kim Jong Nam murder, set for deportation (Photos)

Malaysian police on Friday released the only North Korean it had detained in the killing of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader. Ri Jong Chol, who had been detained since Feb. 17, four days after Kim Jong Nam's death, was handed over to immigration officials for deportation due to a lack of evidence against him.
According to the Malaysian Attorney General, Mohamad Apandi Ali, he said Ri would be deported because he didn't have any valid travel documents. Although, two women, one Indonesian and a Vietnamese have already been charged with murdering Kim at an airport terminal Feb. 13.
They were caught on surveillance video smearing what Malaysian authorities say was VX nerve agent on his face and eyes, though both reportedly say they thought they were taking part in a practical joke.
A police report also disclosed that they are searching for seven other North Korean suspects, including four believed to have left Malaysia the day Kim, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed.
