Malaysia censors 'gay scene' in Beauty and the Beast

Malaysian censors board have reportedly cut out a 'gay moment' in the Disney film 'Beauty and the Beast' before agreeing to its release in the Muslim-majority nation. The movie contains Disney's 'first exclusively gay moment'.
In an interview with The Star newspaper, Malaysian Censorship Board (LPF) chairman Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid stated that the film 'has been approved with a minor cut'.
The cut focussed on a 'gay moment' in the film, said Abdul Halim, adding that it had been rated PG-13, which indicates that some material may be inappropriate for pre-teens.
The cuts come after the movie ran into trouble in Russia, which slapped an adults-only rating on the film last week following pressure by an ultra-conservative lawmaker who was pushing for a ban.
