Makeup free Julia Roberts enjoys casual day out in Malibu ahead of the release of her movies in April

The actress looked laid back in jogging pants, a pair of sneakers, and a jacket as she met up with friends. Her hair was also let down, completing the casual look.
The mother-of-three had a clear complexion that made her appear years younger than her age.
Julia has starred in a great number of movies. Two of them will be released later in the year; the first is Smurf and the second is Wonder. She is expected to reunite with her Eat Pray Love co-star, Viola Davis, for an upcoming film titled Small Great Things.
