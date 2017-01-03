 Makeup free Julia Roberts enjoys casual day out in Malibu ahead of the release of her movies in April | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

Makeup free Julia Roberts enjoys casual day out in Malibu ahead of the release of her movies in April

49-year-old veteran American actress, Julia Robert, was spotted in Malibu, Los Angeles, on Tuesday with her face free of any trace of makeup and she still managed to look lovely.

The actress looked laid back in jogging pants, a pair of sneakers, and a jacket as she met up with friends. Her hair was also let down, completing the casual look.
The mother-of-three had a clear complexion that made her appear years younger than her age.


 Julia has starred in a great number of movies. Two of them will be released later in the year; the first is Smurf and the second is Wonder. She is expected to reunite with her Eat Pray Love co-star, Viola Davis, for an upcoming film titled Small Great Things.
