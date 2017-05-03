Maje Ayida's first babymama Crystal hints she's the only one taking care of their son in birthday message to the 6yr old

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
We don't have to know... but if she want us to know, she can announce it on CNN. Social media is now where every cockroach pure down their frustration. Mtchewwww
@ NNENNE GEORGE tank u very much for that statement it's getting so irritating.... MBOK
She didnt write it for u to know,she wrote on her page for her friends,families and those who like and follow her.so if bloggers go to her page,dig out info and share then u should question d bloggers for for advertising her story
That Maje is not a serious man, he should continue I only pity the women that allowed him sow seed in them and some will still fall for him. He is not fit to be a father
See ur mouth like cockroach, is that why u can't spell "pour" yeyegirl u think it's easy to raise a child alone?
Post a Comment
5 comments:
We don't have to know... but if she want us to know, she can announce it on CNN. Social media is now where every cockroach pure down their frustration. Mtchewwww
@ NNENNE GEORGE tank u very much for that statement it's getting so irritating.... MBOK
She didnt write it for u to know,she wrote on her page for her friends,families and those who like and follow her.so if bloggers go to her page,dig out info and share then u should question d bloggers for for advertising her story
That Maje is not a serious man, he should continue I only pity the women that allowed him sow seed in them and some will still fall for him. He is not fit to be a father
See ur mouth like cockroach, is that why u can't spell "pour" yeyegirl u think it's easy to raise a child alone?
Post a Comment