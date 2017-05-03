 Maje Ayida's first babymama Crystal hints she's the only one taking care of their son in birthday message to the 6yr old | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Maje Ayida's first babymama Crystal hints she's the only one taking care of their son in birthday message to the 6yr old

Crystal Cunningham's son with Maje Ayida turned 6 yesterday and in a birthday message to him, she wrote 'so that I can continue to provide for you by myself'. Happy birthday to the cute lil man.
Nnenne George said...

We don't have to know... but if she want us to know, she can announce it on CNN. Social media is now where every cockroach pure down their frustration. Mtchewwww

Anonymous said...

@ NNENNE GEORGE tank u very much for that statement it's getting so irritating.... MBOK

Anonymous said...

She didnt write it for u to know,she wrote on her page for her friends,families and those who like and follow her.so if bloggers go to her page,dig out info and share then u should question d bloggers for for advertising her story

Anonymous said...

That Maje is not a serious man, he should continue I only pity the women that allowed him sow seed in them and some will still fall for him. He is not fit to be a father

Anonymous said...

See ur mouth like cockroach, is that why u can't spell "pour" yeyegirl u think it's easy to raise a child alone?

