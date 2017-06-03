Magodo wave hits Lagos

This is ripple effect is a result of the release of his latest single "Magodo", produced by Executive YK, mixed and mastered by Indomix, which is a tribute to his hood.
Blixxy has now released the much anticipated video to his blazing hot tune, "Magodo" and word on the street is, its one of the realest, illest rap videos to hit the music scene, a must view for all true hip-hop lovers.
The video, a Mad House production and directed by Genesis, showcases two contrasting sides of society, a brilliant seam between commercial appeal and street beauty. Its a compelling interpretation of the song, giving it a visual representation his fans and other audiences can relate to.
A certified hit track, with serious street credibility
