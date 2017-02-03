Madrid bans Catholic group's anti-transgender bus

'Boy have penises, girls have vulvas. Do not be fooled.'
While another message on the side read:
'If you are born a man, you are a man. If you are a woman, you will continue to be one."The Catholic group behind it. 'Hazte Oir', had planned to take it on a nationwide tour in Spain. But the Madrid council suspected hatred and banned the anti-transgender bus.
The Equality spokeswoman for the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, Angeles Alvarez, branded the bus tour "a hate campaign based on intolerance".
According to BBC, the bus was probably a response to posters put up by a transgender rights group, which read:
'There are girls with penises and boys with vulvas. It's as simple as that.'However, the president of Hazte Oir, Ignacio Arsuaga claimed the slogan on the bus states only 'a fact of biology that is studied in schools'.
No comments:
Post a Comment