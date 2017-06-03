Made In Nigeria Fashion Cocktail and Dinner

The event was a vibrant occasion that welcomed known fashion and TV personalities while featuring a live art show by graffiti artist Osa Seven, violinist Godwin Strings and a runway showcase from top designers like Mai Atafo, uche Nnaji (ouch) and Abuja's own DZYN, e4ma, Wanger Ayu, Resurrection, JZO, Falke Tribe, Mishamoon, Yutee Rone and a kids line Caribel Couture to mention a few.
Preceding the exhibition was a private Made In Nigeria themed dinner that took place at the Dunes Center Royal Hall. The dinner was set to a beautiful mood with performances from Seyi Shay, Jeremiah Gyang and several others! Lillian Esoro, the official host for the evening, welcomed her friends in the film and music industry, whom of which included Tonto Dike, ebube Nwagbo, Tana Dalena, ufuoma macdemote , Gbenro Ajibade, senator comedian, UbiFranklin, Nnkechi Eze (asoebibella) and award winning singers, Banky W, Dr Sid and the Dunes Center male brand ambassador, Iyanya.
@dunesAbuja on Instagram
More photos below...
