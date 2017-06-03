 Made In Nigeria Fashion Cocktail and Dinner | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

Made In Nigeria Fashion Cocktail and Dinner

The Dunes Center welcomed special guests to their Fashion Exhibition and Cocktail event that took place on Saturday, February 25th 2017 on the newly opened Nigerian Floor, a space that welcomes both emerging and established fashion brands, Nigerian-made artifacts and so much more.



The event was a vibrant occasion that welcomed known fashion and TV personalities while featuring a live art show by graffiti artist Osa Seven, violinist Godwin Strings and a runway showcase from top designers like Mai Atafo, uche Nnaji (ouch) and Abuja's own DZYN, e4ma, Wanger Ayu, Resurrection, JZO, Falke Tribe, Mishamoon, Yutee Rone and a kids line Caribel Couture to mention a few.

Preceding the exhibition was a private Made In Nigeria themed dinner that took place at the Dunes Center Royal Hall. The dinner was set to a beautiful mood with performances from Seyi Shay, Jeremiah Gyang and several others! Lillian Esoro, the official host for the evening, welcomed her friends in the film and music industry, whom of which included Tonto Dike, ebube Nwagbo, Tana Dalena, ufuoma macdemote , Gbenro Ajibade, senator comedian, UbiFranklin, Nnkechi Eze (asoebibella) and award winning singers, Banky W, Dr Sid and the Dunes Center male brand ambassador, Iyanya.
@dunesAbuja on Instagram

More photos below...

































Posted by at 3/06/2017 09:36:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts