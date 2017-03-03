Lovely photos of best friends who all got married on the same day
These photos of friends getting married on same day is friendship goals. They all had their court wedding yesterday.
Viv Ade-Fatona, one of the brides, gushed about the ceremony. She shared the photos with the caption;
"So, we all got married today! we've grown over the past few years from friends to family.
From L-R: The SIs, The AFs & The AKs.
May the Almighty God give us the grace to do and be and give the best to our partners."
Congratulations to them.
