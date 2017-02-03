Lol...Some Arsenal fans now think Arsene Wenger is going to be Barcelona's next manager (Tweets)

Now, cross over to London, it's not so good for Arsenal and its fans...They face exit from the Champions league after they were thrashed by Bayern Munich in the first leg, stars Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are yet to sign new deals and coach Arsene Wenger has been urged by the fans to leave the club this season.
Arsenal fans upon hearing of Enrique's planned exit from Barcelona, then started drawing conclusions that Wenger (who they're all tired of) is set to join Barcelona..
See Tweets below...
1 comment:
Wenger should leave abeg. Am even tired of my team finishing second best every year.. It's tym to be the best once again... His exit will neither make arsenal stand firm or brk them... Whichever one, am ready...
....... Gunners till eternity.......
Post a Comment