Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Lol...now they say Nicki Minaj is dating rap legend, Nas.

According to a report by MediaTakeOut, Nicki is dating hip hop legend, Nas. I'm hoping this report is true as they will make a great couple but coming from MTO, I doubt it is..lol. Read the report below...
This is about to be the biggest news in hip hop. According to our person extremely close to Nicki Minaj, Nicki has a new love interest. Rapper NAS!!
Here’s what our snitch explained:
Nicki and Nas have been close for a long time. Ever since working together [on the Right By My Side video] they’ve always had a cordial relationship.
When they worked together, Nicki was with [Meek Mill], and so nothing went down. But as soon as Nicki announced that she was single, Nas hit her up.
They’re still early in their relationship, and Nas is still courting her. But Nicki’s already got feelings for him.
And for those that have ANY DOUBT about our sources, we EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nas and Nicki will be TOGETHER in SXSW at the Mass Appeal party on Thursday.
We’re told that’s where the couple will “make their debut”. Hip hop is about to have a NEW HIP HOP TOP COUPLE!!!
Quincy rex said...

Nas is legendary!!

14 March 2017 at 21:34
Monemi said...

even animal no dey live like dis. animal self dey get mate wey them dey stick to. kai, dey change men like wrapper n dey change women like wrapper

14 March 2017 at 21:37
Anonymous said...

Good for them
14 March 2017 at 21:58

