Lol...now they say Nicki Minaj is dating rap legend, Nas.

This is about to be the biggest news in hip hop. According to our person extremely close to Nicki Minaj, Nicki has a new love interest. Rapper NAS!!Here’s what our snitch explained:
Nicki and Nas have been close for a long time. Ever since working together [on the Right By My Side video] they’ve always had a cordial relationship.And for those that have ANY DOUBT about our sources, we EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nas and Nicki will be TOGETHER in SXSW at the Mass Appeal party on Thursday.
When they worked together, Nicki was with [Meek Mill], and so nothing went down. But as soon as Nicki announced that she was single, Nas hit her up.
They’re still early in their relationship, and Nas is still courting her. But Nicki’s already got feelings for him.
We’re told that’s where the couple will “make their debut”. Hip hop is about to have a NEW HIP HOP TOP COUPLE!!!
3 comments:
Nas is legendary!!
even animal no dey live like dis. animal self dey get mate wey them dey stick to. kai, dey change men like wrapper n dey change women like wrapper
CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY
Good for them
Linda pls post my comment
Post a Comment