Lol. Check out this ‘Vagina Lipstick’

According to Dr. Maria Isabel Rodriguez, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University, you really shouldn’t use this. She said:
“At first glance, the idea of vulvar lipstick sounds like a joke, or another harmless beauty product,” Rodriguez said.She listed a few very real reasons it may not be harmless at all. Despite the fact that the balm boasts a natural bill of ingredients, Rodriguez said:
“vulvar skin is very sensitive, and generally does best without any special soaps or shampoos.” “If symptoms are so bothersome that women need treatment, they should absolutely discuss this with their gynecologist,” she said.Issues like itching or pain or symptoms from vaginal atrophy should be handled by professionals, she added, not vulvar lipstick. It worries her that women may use Lips Stick to treat symptoms, she added.
“While symptoms may be caused by yeast or hormonal changes, it is essential they be evaluated to rule out any chronic skin conditions like lichen sclerosus (patches of thin, white skin) or even vulvar cancer,” she said.
No comments:
Post a Comment