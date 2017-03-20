Live your dreams, Study in the UK!

Staff from HIC will be visiting BCIE
BCIE Abuja: Wednesday 22nd March 2pm – 5pm
24B Djibouti Crescent, off Freetown Street, behind Rockview Hotel, the 5th House after Zartech, Wuse 2, Abuja
BCIE Ikeja: Wednesday 22nd March 2pm – 5pm
Valley View Plaza, 99 Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos
Nigerian students with HIC @ University of Hertfordshire will benefit from a single VISA for the UK which covers the entire duration of their studies. This VISA allows students to work 20 hours per week part time during term time and 40 hours per week full time in vacation periods. There is even an opportunity to take a sandwich year and work full time in-between their international year two and year three. This is generally paid employment, and no fees are paid to the University during this year.
HIC @ the University of Hertfordshire offers students an opportunity to study in a modern, vibrant and multicultural community which is only a 25 minute journey into central London.
HIC has a variety of courses on offer with a key focus on Engineering, Creative arts, Business, Law, Mass Communications and Life and Medical sciences.
Most courses offer students an opportunity to apply for a one year work placement (Sandwich Year). HIC is committed to providing high quality courses and an environment that encourages students to achieve excellence in their studies.
To make an appointment or for further information
please contact our BCIE In-country Representatives:
Abuja: Tel: 070-621-133-06 Mob: 08167890901 Email: navitas_abuja@bcie.co.uk
Lagos: Tel: 013427608 Mob: 07087773049 Email: navitas_lagos@bcie.co.uk
No comments:
Post a Comment