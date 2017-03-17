Linda Ikeji's Selfmade Woman Conference / April 22nd / Oriental Hotel, Lagos!

This conference is for every aspiring and established female entrepreneur out there. There will be quite a few speakers on that day. Will reveal their names in the coming weeks. Participation is free and remember, for those hoping to be part of the next phase of 'I'd Rather Be Selfmade', this is where you get to submit your business proposals. More on the conference later!
Hmmm. Okay.
I wanna be self made!
What if you not in Nigeria for now?
