Friday, 17 March 2017

Linda Ikeji's Selfmade Woman Conference / April 22nd / Oriental Hotel, Lagos!

This conference is for every aspiring and established female entrepreneur out there. There will be quite a few speakers on that day. Will reveal their names in the coming weeks. Participation is free and remember, for those hoping to be part of the next phase of 'I'd Rather Be Selfmade', this is where you get to submit your business proposals. More on the conference later!
Click here to make your teeth whiter,Linda said...

I wanna be self made!

17 March 2017 at 18:30
Gwen Anoms said...

What if you not in Nigeria for now?

17 March 2017 at 18:53

