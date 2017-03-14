 Linda Ikeji's Selfmade Woman Conference will take place on April 22nd at Oriental Hotel, Lagos! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Linda Ikeji's Selfmade Woman Conference will take place on April 22nd at Oriental Hotel, Lagos!

On April 22nd, aspiring, and ambitious young women will meet, interact, share ideas, learn and get inspired by other successful young women from different works of life. That is also the day ladies can drop their business proposals for the 2017 phase of I'd Rather Be Selfmade. Get ready, ladies!
Posted by at 3/14/2017 05:57:00 pm

11 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

14 March 2017 at 18:00
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Nice one Lindiway.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

14 March 2017 at 18:09
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽All the best.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

14 March 2017 at 18:15
Anonymous said...

14 March 2017 at 18:15
Samuraeh said...

Mynaijabaze.com.ng

14 March 2017 at 18:24
VickyJon said...

Ma, don't I just love you? May God continue to strengthen you

14 March 2017 at 18:28
Olabiyi Malik said...

Nice One Mrs Linda
Commenting From www.Gurusfound.com.ng

14 March 2017 at 18:43
Wasiu Ayelabola said...

I support women to be selfmade but Linda watch out bcos me i dey come self select my future partner! Oya lets the countdown begins...

14 March 2017 at 18:57
Wasiu Ayelabola said...

http://www.trendyvoice.com/ said...

Nice one miss

http://www.trendyvoice.com/

14 March 2017 at 19:01
EKEH EMMANUEL IFENNA said...

Nice one miss

14 March 2017 at 19:03

