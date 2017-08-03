 Linda Ikeji TV's The Interview premieres. We interview Australian Astronaut, Nik Halik | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Linda Ikeji TV's The Interview premieres. We interview Australian Astronaut, Nik Halik


Our new show, The Interview debuts today with multi-millionaire astronaut, global wealth strategist, international speaker & autho, Nik Halik. He was in Nigeria last week for a conference to educate and inspire Nigerian youth on the invitation of the Ooni of Ife. Enjoy...
4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Nice show but tope needs to allow the interviewer finish their words before throwing in another question. She seems to be rushing them. All the best Linda.

8 March 2017 at 18:55
Admin said...

Amazing.... I so much love the interview.

Wehdone Linda.
...



.


8 March 2017 at 18:57
okorie Rowland said...

Linda going higher more grease to your elbow,women showing what they can do

8 March 2017 at 19:05
Joy Ibekwe said...

Nice one Linda! Keep flying......

8 March 2017 at 19:27

