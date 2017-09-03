News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 9 March 2017
Linda Ikeji TV's 'Gidi Pranks' premieres! You won't belive what our presenter did on the streets of Lagos and people's hilarious reactions (must watch)
Our website is still under construction so I'm using the blog to premiere our shows pending when we launch the site (and before our TV channel...whoop whoop!). In the first episode of our prank show 'Gidi Pranks', our presenter, Hero Daniels asked passers-by for direction around Lekki and when they helped him, he wanted to thank them with N50k...but the money is in a calabash with a red cloth and egg in it...lol. How many people will collect it? Watch the hilarious first episode of Gidi Prank...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/09/2017 06:14:00 pm
