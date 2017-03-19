Linda Ikeji TV's 24 Questions With...debuts! You won't believe some of the questions Korede Bello's fans asked him (must watch)
Five of Korede Bello's die-hard fans sat down with him to ask some very interesting questions...one actually asked him what his best sex position is and one in particular wanted a kiss so badly...lol. Watch Linda Ikeji TV's first episode of '24 Questions With..' after the cut...
Our next star on the hot seat is Iyanya. If you're a fan and want an opportunity to sit down and ask him questions, then send your full name, instagram handle and phone number to: 24questionsonLITV@gmail.com
No comments:
Post a Comment