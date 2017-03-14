 Linda Ikeji TV presents - Crime Story with Nonso...premiers March 15 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Linda Ikeji TV presents - Crime Story with Nonso...premiers March 15

Our blockbuster new TV show Crime Story with Nonso will premiere tomorrow. You don't want to miss it. We will be taking you to the place where a woman and three of her grandkids were killed with grinding stone...and another neighbour and his children were also murdered by same people, same night, with same murder weapon, a grinding stone. Keep a date with us!
Posted by at 3/14/2017 05:50:00 pm

5 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

We dey wait


... Merited happiness

14 March 2017 at 17:54
kayode odusanya said...

Keep doing your thing Linda...Keep expanding your empire.


List of Rumored Gay Rappers

14 March 2017 at 18:04
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Wawuuuuu! Linda Ikeji Media is not joking at all.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

14 March 2017 at 18:12
Anonymous said...

My sweet sister, you are unstoppable. God is surely with you.

14 March 2017 at 18:32
OSINANL said...

Nice one

14 March 2017 at 18:43

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts