Linda Ikeji TV presents - Crime Story with Nonso...premiers March 15

Our blockbuster new TV show Crime Story with Nonso
will premiere tomorrow. You don't want to miss it. We will be taking you to the place where a woman and three of her grandkids were killed with grinding stone...and another neighbour and his children were also murdered by same people, same night, with same murder weapon, a grinding stone. Keep a date with us!
5 comments:
We dey wait
... Merited happiness
Keep doing your thing Linda...Keep expanding your empire.
Wawuuuuu! Linda Ikeji Media is not joking at all.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
My sweet sister, you are unstoppable. God is surely with you.
Nice one
