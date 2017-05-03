 Linda Ikeji TV on the Red Carpet debuts tomorrow March 6th | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 5 March 2017

Linda Ikeji TV on the Red Carpet debuts tomorrow March 6th

Another one of our Linda Ikeji TV shows On The Red Carpet debuts tomorrow March 6th starting with the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Award red carpet which took place yesterday. Watch out!
4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Nice one. Im happy for you but youre doing too many things at the same time. I hope you can manage all well. Good luck!

5 March 2017 at 18:39
Fine Nonny said...

Hmmmm the height Linda will get to in this life eh....I still can't imagine it. Jisike my dear

5 March 2017 at 18:50
Esther Norah said...

Nice, period

5 March 2017 at 19:00
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Awww, congrats

Long live LIB

5 March 2017 at 19:06

