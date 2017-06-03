 Linda Ikeji TV On The Red Carpet debuts at the 2017 African Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (Must watch) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

Linda Ikeji TV On The Red Carpet debuts at the 2017 African Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (Must watch)

Our presenter Maryanne Iwuchukwu was On The Red Carpet at the 2017 African Magic Viewer's Choice Awards which held on Saturday March 4th at Eko Hotel where we interviewed quite a number of celebrities including Rita Dominic, Desmond Elliot and many more. Watch!
8 comments:

asuku said...

for ur mind na linda

6 March 2017 at 21:06
TheRealAkon said...

Sorry too chaotic & confusing. People talking over each other. With time it will get better. You need thorough editing.

6 March 2017 at 21:22
Anonymous said...

Now this was more interesting to watch than the rumor whatever. The lady knows her onions. Nervous at first hence the emphasis on the "h" but she nailed it. Great job.

6 March 2017 at 21:32
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


6 March 2017 at 21:36
Anonymous said...

Linda you're really going places.
Keep it up.
The only annoying thing about you that send people away from your blog is your constant support of gays.

6 March 2017 at 21:43
Dr.lilprinz said...

U n even show us any ppics infact u r lying

6 March 2017 at 21:48
joy Egbunu said...

She's very good on the red carpet. Nice job

6 March 2017 at 21:56
Victor Kachi said...

Abi na. Her money is speaking


6 March 2017 at 21:57

