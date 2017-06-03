Linda Ikeji TV On The Red Carpet debuts at the 2017 African Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (Must watch)
Our presenter Maryanne Iwuchukwu was On The Red Carpet at the 2017 African Magic Viewer's Choice Awards which held on Saturday March 4th at Eko Hotel where we interviewed quite a number of celebrities including Rita Dominic, Desmond Elliot and many more. Watch!
8 comments:
for ur mind na linda
Sorry too chaotic & confusing. People talking over each other. With time it will get better. You need thorough editing.
Now this was more interesting to watch than the rumor whatever. The lady knows her onions. Nervous at first hence the emphasis on the "h" but she nailed it. Great job.
Nice
Linda you're really going places.
Keep it up.
The only annoying thing about you that send people away from your blog is your constant support of gays.
U n even show us any ppics infact u r lying
She's very good on the red carpet. Nice job
Abi na. Her money is speaking
